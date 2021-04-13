Fresh off Penn State's 19-3 regular season, six Nittany Lions have been honored with All-EIVA selections.

Junior setter Cole Bogner was awarded the 2021 Uvaldo Acosta Memorial EIVA Player of the Year award while freshman outside hitter Michael Valenzi was named the 2021 EIVA Freshman of the Year.

Bogner, the 6-foot-3 Virginia native, made waves in conference play with his on-court dependability, leading the EIVA with 12 service aces, 34 blocks, 104 digs and 671 assists.

A freshman outside hitter, Valenzi also had a strong year with 112 kills, eight aces and 62 digs.

Valenzi and Bogner join four other Nittany Lions to collect EIVA awards this season, a list that includes junior opposite hitter Cal Fisher, junior outside hitter Brett Wildman, junior libero Will Bantle and junior middle blocker Sam Marsh.

Wildman and Fisher have been two of the most dominant players in the EIVA during the 2021 campaign as the strongest scoring pair in the conference with 395 kills between the two of them.

Meanwhile, Bantle had 118 digs and Marsh had seven solo blocks and 50 assists and have both been crucial to the Nittany Lions' defense.

Valenzi was the only freshman on this year's squad to receive weekly accolades and has been a strong addition to the Nittany Lions' roster. Penn State came up just one player shy of tying its record of seven players receiving yearly EIVA awards in 2009.

The No. 1 seed in the EIVA Tournament, Penn State will begin play at Rec Hall Apr. 22.

