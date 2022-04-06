Penn State Men's Volleyball vs. George Mason Wildman (12) Cheering with Team

With George Mason serving the ball out of bounds, outside hitter Bret Wildman (12) celebrates a new point with his team during the Penn State men's volleyball vs. George Mason on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 at the Rec Hall in University Park, Pa. Penn State defeated George Mason 3-0. 

On a rainy day in State College, Penn State delivered some cheery news for men's volleyball fans.

Seniors outside hitter Brett Wildman, opposite hitter Cal Fisher, middle blocker Sam Marsh and setter Cole Bogner announced Wednesday morning they will play a fifth year in Happy Valley in the 2023 season.

All four have become core contributors to Penn State across the four years they have been in the program. All but Marsh have earned All-American status as Nittany Lions.

Wildman has proven himself to be one of the top offensive threats in the nation on the year, ranking fourth in kills in the EIVA with 259. Bogner sits on top of the EIVA for assists, and he’s served as Penn State’s main playmaker with 808 assists.

Fisher ranks sixth in the EIVA in kills, with 250 on the season, while Marsh has made his presence known on both sides of the court all season long.

