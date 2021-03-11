Penn State will have to pack up the bus for its second weekend series against Saint Francis.

The last time these two teams met, the Nittany Lions hosted the Red Flash for a pair of victories for the blue and white. Now, Penn State will travel west toward Saint Francis’ campus for two road bouts.

As the blue and white progresses further into its EIVA season, Penn State remains tied for the conference lead with NJIT, as each side holds a 9-1 record.

Coach Mark Pavlik and his team currently hold a six-match winning streak. The Nittany Lions will need to be on top of their game should they want to continue their recent success.

“In regards to this weekend, watch our serving, watch how much movement is in our block and watch to see if balls are hitting us,” Pavlik said. “We’ll be in a pretty good position.”

Here are three keys to be aware of ahead of Penn State and Saint Francis’ rematch.

Saint Francis’ trouble receiving serves

In volleyball, defense starts the moment the serving team sends the ball across the net. But for Penn State, Pavlik believes it really starts on the serve.

“If we serve the ball well and limit where they can go and what they can do with it, that’s the first step,” Pavlik said.

Penn State’s service game is notorious for being fast and aggressive with an average of 11.21 kills per set over 14 matches, a feat that often leaves its opponent struggling to cope.

Two players who help take this first aspect of defense to another level are Cal Fisher and Brett Wildman. While both players are typically offensive, their serves have been key to several of Penn State’s wins.

In their last match against Saint Francis, both Wildman and Fisher showcased their power behind the service line while keeping service errors down to about 4.4 per set for the team.

It will be worth monitoring this weekend whether Saint Francis is able to adapt to the power behind the dynamic duo’s serves.

Penn State acting as the aggressor

In its last match against the Red Flash, Penn State’s lack of aggression prolonged the match longer than necessary. Ultimately, it took five sets for the Nittany Lions to secure a 3-2 victory.

“That second match, we lost our aggressiveness,” Pavlik said. “We ended up letting them dictate their terms of sideout to us.”

The Red Flash’s energy allowed them to trade sets with the blue and white until Penn State ultimately took the fifth and final set.

Saint Francis’ change in attitude sent Penn State for a loop, going from a straight-set win for Penn State in the first encounter to a match that went the distance that Saturday.

“Any time an offense gets into an offensive rhythm, there’s a feeling of invulnerability that comes with it,” Pavlik said.

Now facing the Red Flash on their home court, the Nittany Lions will look to match their energy from the start.

Dominating at the net

Penn State had some issues with blocking against Saint Francis last time out.

In the Nittany Lions’ first series sweep of the Red Flash, they were hindered by their underwhelming defensive performances.

“We’re blocking for our defense. If we put together a pretty solid block in the area their hitter likes to hit to, we force them to do something different,” Pavlik said. “Then, we will very easily have the opportunities to dig around the block.”

While Penn State did outblock Saint Francis 4-3 in the first matchup, each side recorded 10 blocks in the latter contest. Pavlik believes this lack of dominance by the Nittany Lions was due to a defensive strategy that left the blue and white struggling to keep up.

For their third and fourth battles against one another, Pavlik would like to see his players record a higher quantity of blocks.

“If we do what we are capable of doing, we are going to have the option to take some of those balls and transition them back,” Pavlik said. “There’s no magic bullet here; we keep working on blocking, defense and just keep trying to get better at the game.”