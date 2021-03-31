Penn State hasn’t put down its broomsticks in over a month.

The Nittany Lions took down Sacred Heart with back-to-back 3-0 sweeps last weekend to pick up their 10th-straight victory and seventh sweep in as many tries.

It was also an important series for coach Mark Pavlik, who recorded his 600th career win in the last match of the series. With the victory, he became only the fifth head coach to ever reach that milestone at the collegiate level.

In its penultimate series of the year, Penn State is set to take on George Mason this weekend. But for now, here's a look at three takeaways from the blue and white’s dominant performance against the Pioneers.

Penn State demonstrates deep, talented rotation

Opposite hitter Cal Fisher and outside hitter Michael Valenzi didn’t appear in either match against Sacred Heart.

Jack Shampine took over Valenzi’s duties as one of the outside hitters for both matches.

The 6-foot-5 sophomore recorded 11 kills in the first match and led the blue and white in kills and aces in the second match.

Tim Herget also got the starting nod on Saturday, which was his first of the season. The sophomore opposite hitter led the team in digs and was second in kills.

Their playing time will likely be reduced when Valenzi and Fisher get back in the rotation, but the pair of underclassmen’s play over the weekend was indicative of a bright future for the blue and white.

Defense the pride of the Lions

Sacred Heart had problems recording points on kills in both matches. As a team, the Pioneers tallied a hitting percentage of .072 in the first match and -.041 in the second one.

That is not a good recipe for success offensively for any team, and a lot of Sacred Heart’s struggles had to do with Penn State’s front line.

Freshman Ian Argento, who has only appeared in two matches this season, recorded four blocks in two sets on Saturday. Meanwhile, junior Brett Wildman recorded six blocks in the same match.

Wildman dominates on offense, defense

Wildman took home the EIVA’s Defensive Player of the Week award for his performances against Sacred Heart. He recorded a career-high six blocks on Saturday and was a big reason for the Pioneers’ poor offensive showing.

For as brilliant of a defensive performance Wildman’s was, his offense was on par with it, if not better.

The outside hitter from Virginia Beach, Virginia, posted a match-best 17 kills Friday and seven more on Saturday, which was good enough for second on the team.

Wildman’s presence has helped make the Nittany Lions equally dangerous on both offense and defense this season. Such was the case again last weekend against the Pioneers.