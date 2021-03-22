After a series sweep of NJIT, three Penn State players have received weekly awards for their accomplishments.

Junior opposite hitter Cal Fisher was named EIVA Defensive Player of the Week while junior setter Cole Bogner took home EIVA Offensive Player of the Week.

Finally, Off the Block recognized freshman outside hitter Michael Valenzi as its National Freshman of the Week for the first time in his career.

The three players were presented with these awards after a stellar weekend performance against the Highlanders that resulted in 27 digs for Fisher, 71 assists for Bogner and a match-high of 15 kills and a .370 hitting percentage for Valenzi in Friday's contest.

