3 Penn State men's volleyball players take preseason All-America 1st-team spots

Penn State added to its preseason praise after ranking in at No. 5 in the AVCA Coaches' preseason rankings.

Nittany Lion seniors Cole Bogner, Cal Fisher and Brett Wildman were all named as first team All-Americans by Off the Block.

Cole Bogner, Cal Fisher and Brett Wildman were each chosen as @offtheblock11 2022 preseason first-team All-Americans! We have the most first-team representatives and the second-most overall representatives!🔗: https://t.co/n357e5JCCG#WeAre pic.twitter.com/6pp9uL14cP — Penn State Men's Volleyball (@PennStateMVBALL) December 21, 2021

The blue and white had the most selections on the first squad, and the trio of Penn State players took up three out of the ten spots on the team.

In 2021, the three Nittany Lions led Penn State to a 22-4 record and an EIVA Tournament Championship.

Coach Mark Pavlik's squad opens the 2022 season against BYU on Jan. 6.