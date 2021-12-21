You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Penn State men's volleyball players take preseason All-America 1st-team spots

Cole Bogner, CA

Penn State's Cole Bogner (6) during the match with St. Francis. The Nittany Lions opened EIVA play with a sweep of the Red Flash on February 4, 2021 in Rec Hall. Photo by Mark Selders

 Courtesy of Penn State Athletics

Penn State added to its preseason praise after ranking in at No. 5 in the AVCA Coaches' preseason rankings.

Nittany Lion seniors Cole Bogner, Cal Fisher and Brett Wildman were all named as first team All-Americans by Off the Block.

The blue and white had the most selections on the first squad, and the trio of Penn State players took up three out of the ten spots on the team.

In 2021, the three Nittany Lions led Penn State to a 22-4 record and an EIVA Tournament Championship.

Coach Mark Pavlik's squad opens the 2022 season against BYU on Jan. 6.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags

Latest Podcast

Support Student Journalism

Your contribution will help the Collegian provide award winning journalism to the Penn State community and beyond.

Donate to the Collegian by clicking the button below.

Newsletters