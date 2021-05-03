After winning the EIVA Tournament against George Mason on Apr. 24, Penn State took to the road to prepare for the NCAA Tournament.

But first, three Penn State juniors in opposite hitter Cal Fisher, outside hitter Brett Wildman and setter Cole Bogner were recognized as AVCA All-American second team selections, which marks the first time since 2011 that three Nittany Lions were awarded such honors in a singular season.

Bogner is at the top of the EIVA with 744 assists and is ranked 10th in the nation with a 9.66 assists per set average and a career-high 116 digs in 2021.

Wildman has also been integral to the success of the blue and white, ranking in the top five nationally in four categories; kills (218), kills per set (3.30), service aces (24) and points (266.5).

Fisher's offensive dominance during the 2021 campaign has been key to Penn State's role in making it to the NCAA Tournament, averaging 10 points per match with 119 digs in total.

