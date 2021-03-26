Penn State is coming off of a dominant week that included back-to-back sweeps over No. 11 NJIT, earning the No. 8 spot in the AVCA Coaches Poll.

The Nittany Lions are currently 14-2 on the season and are on an eight-match winning streak.

Their next opponent is Sacred Heart, a team Penn State beat twice already this season. These three players will be key to keeping the blue and white’s winning streak alive.

Cal Fisher, opposite hitter

Cal Fisher put together a complete stat sheet against the Highlanders last week, posting double-digit kills in both matches and a career-high 19 digs in the first match.

His performance over the last two matches was good enough to earn him the honor of AVCA Player of the Week. On top of that, Fisher was also awarded EIVA Defensive Player of the Week.

If Fisher can keep up his performance on both sides of the ball, Penn State will be a tough team to beat.

Cole Bogner, setter

Fisher was not the only Nittany Lion to be honored last week.

Cole Bogner also earned recognition from the volleyball community as he was named Offensive Player of the Week by the conference.

He recorded 71 combined assists in the two-match series against NJIT, posting around 12 assists per set. For comparison, only one player in the NCAA is currently averaging over 11 assists per set.

The junior setter from Chesapeake, Virginia, is the only player on the team to start all 16 matches so far.

Penn State’s hot streak is sure to continue if the blue and white’s offense, which is facilitated by Bogner, remains explosive.

Michael Valenzi, outside hitter

Michael Valenzi held his own on the outside in the matches against NJIT, as he recorded 15 kills in the first match and 10 kills in the second.

Valenzi was the third Nittany Lion nationally recognized this week, being named the National Freshman of the Week by Off the Block.

The true freshman from Boca Raton, Florida, has helmed the ship all season for the Nittany Lions. He is third on the team in kills per set and has started 15 out of the 16 matches in his first collegiate season.

If Valenzi can keep up this level of consistency on the offensive end like he has all season, Penn State could easily find itself in contention for a national championship.