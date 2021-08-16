Two Penn State representatives will represent the United States in the NORCECA Men’s Continental Championship this week.

The team will feature 14 athletes, former Nittany Lion Jalen Penrose and current Nittany Lion Brett Wildman.

U.S. Olympic alternate Josh Tuaniga will lead a team of 14, mostly collegiate athletes at the 2021 NORCECA Men's Continental Championship on Aug. 18-23 in Durango, Mexico. 🇺🇸💪Get the roster and the info | https://t.co/DadURxFmbv pic.twitter.com/b0ndFxIgSV — USA Volleyball (@usavolleyball) August 17, 2021

Wildman is entering his senior season for the Nittany Lions. Since his debut in 2019, he has earned third team All-America honors in 2021 and an honorable mention in 2020 by the AVCA.

Penrose competed at Penn State from 2014-2018, winning two EIVA titles and advanced to the NCAA semifinals twice.

The men’s team will compete in Pool B with the Dominican Republic, Guatemala, and 2019 champions Cuba.

The tournament will be hosted in Durango, Mexico, on August 18-23.

