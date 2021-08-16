Men's Volleyball, Outside hitter Brett Wildman (12)

Outside hitter Brett Wildman (12) spikes the ball during the men's volleyball game against George Mason at Rec Hall on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020.

Two Penn State representatives will represent the United States in the NORCECA Men’s Continental Championship this week.

The team will feature 14 athletes, former Nittany Lion Jalen Penrose and current Nittany Lion Brett Wildman.

Wildman is entering his senior season for the Nittany Lions. Since his debut in 2019, he has earned third team All-America honors in 2021 and an honorable mention in 2020 by the AVCA.

Penrose competed at Penn State from 2014-2018, winning two EIVA titles and advanced to the NCAA semifinals twice.

The men’s team will compete in Pool B with the Dominican Republic, Guatemala, and 2019 champions Cuba.

The tournament will be hosted in Durango, Mexico, on August 18-23.

