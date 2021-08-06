The U.S. men’s volleyball team suffered an early exit in Tokyo after losing in straight sets to Argentina on Aug. 1.

The United States finished 2-3 in pool play after winning two of its first three games.

Team USA won a bronze medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics and returned some of the same players, including former Penn Staters Matt Anderson and Max Holt.

The United States hasn’t been eliminated in group play since the 2000 Olympic games — so its elimination came as a surprise to many.

The result was disappointing, but the fifth-ranked United States team got a tough draw with its group. All four remaining nations in the semifinals are from Pool B, the same group the United States played in.

The two former Penn State players in Anderson and Holt both contributed to the team’s play.

Anderson and Holt were both a part of the blue and white’s 2008 national-championship run that only contained one loss.

Both players have made leaps toward international play since their departure from State College.

Anderson has played for Team USA for the last three Olympics, dating back to the 2012 London Olympics. Holt has been on the team since 2016.

Both were teammates on the bronze medal team in the Rio Olympics.

One storyline coming into the Tokyo Olympics was the experience this USA team had. Eight of the 12 olympians selected to the Olympic team were also part of Rio’s bronze medal team.

The team chemistry seen in 2016 looked to have improved even more in the first match against France, as Team USA wound up sweeping the French in straight sets.

Anderson led the United States with 13 kills, while Holt registered eight kills and a block in the win.

The strong start did not last, though, as Team USA lost three of the final four matches and failed to get a bid for the quarterfinals after finishing fifth in Pool B.

It all went downhill after losing to the Russian Olympic Committee 3-1. Anderson again led the United States in kills, registering 14 in the match.

The red, white and blue recorded its second and last win against Tunisia. Holt had his best match in Tokyo by leading the team with three blocks and had 13 kills on top of that.

In the following match, the United States lost to top-ranked Brazil in what would turn out to be the best combined performance for the former Nittany Lions.

Anderson once again led the team with a whopping 20 kills and Holt led the USA in blocks for the second time, posting two for the match.

Despite their respective performances, it wasn’t good enough to push past a dominant Brazil team and put the Americans' dreams of gold in peril.

Those dreams officially came to an end against Argentina. Not only did it eliminate the United States, it was the worst loss in Tokyo for the red, white and blue, as it was swept in straight sets.

Anderson led the team in kills for the fourth time in five matches, finishing with 11. Holt put up six kills and one block in the defeat.

Despite the early elimination, the two Penn State alumni played well. Anderson stole the show and had the most impact out of the two, but Holt put in consistently solid performances as well.

The first chance of redemption for the American team will have to come at the 2022 World Championships.

