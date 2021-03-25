Penn State came out with yet another victory in a shutout of Ohio State Tuesday, but the result was more significant than simply being a win.

The Nittany Lions’ second straight 1-0 victory, which this time came against the Buckeyes at home, was in the blue and white’s eighth rendition of the Mack Brady match.

John William McKenzie “Mack” Brady died in 2012 shortly before his ninth birthday due to a blood infection. A passionate fan of Penn State soccer, his dream was to one day sport a blue-and-white kit for the Nittany Lions.

Ever since his death, the Nittany Lions have honored his legacy. Penn State was able to do so Tuesday, albeit in a different format.

“Because of the restrictions, we couldn't do the full Mack Brady ceremony,” coach Jeff Cook said. “It’s extremely special that we continue the tradition and that we maintain it, and as long as I’m the head coach here, that’s going to be an integral part of our program.”

The Brady family was able to come to Jeffrey Field to watch the contest, which was a moving event for the Brady’s and Nittany Lions alike.

“It’s great to see the Brady family outside watching the game,” sophomore goalie Kris Shakes said. “As I walked in for warmups, I saw them supporting, so it’s obviously a big moment for me.”

Freshman Peter Mangione made his Mack Brady match debut in the victory. Mangione said he felt especially proud to have scored the game-winning and sole goal of the game.

“[Cook] made it clear how important the match was, and we talked about it a lot before, so it just made this game more special for me,” Mangione said. “I really can’t put it into words. It’s just a great feeling.”

Along with the game’s importance off of the pitch, Penn State was able to perform well on it.

Cook explained how competitive Mangione is during every moment in training and practices. For his rising young star to come up with the most important play in the game hardly surprised Cook.

“That’s a classic Peter Mangione goal,” Cook said.

Shakes was also proud of himself after the game. He suffered an injury and is now reacclimating himself to game action following a two-game layoff in late February.

“I’m more confident, the defense is getting more confident and that just brings confidence to the whole team,” Shakes said. “I’m super proud, and I’m sure the boys in the back are super proud as well.”

Outside of his own play, Shakes spoke highly of the defenders in front of him, especially the freshmen.

He detailed after Tuesday’s win how Tyger Evans and Femi Awodesu had a lot of experience coming into Penn State, so he and other team members had no worries about the first-year players not being up to speed.

“As the season goes on, the boys are getting better obviously and they have good role models making them more comfortable,” Shakes said.

Whatever facet of the game it may be, Cook is proud of the “firepower” his team has brought to the field all season long on offense, defense and in the net. And on a day that carried added importance, having the team firing on all cylinders was a welcome sign for the program.

“When it’s not somebody’s day or some of us might be in a little bit of a rut, someone else steps up,” Cook said. “I think this makes us more difficult to defend against.”