Many Penn State athletic teams participate in bonding activities to help themselves perform to the best of their ability and work as a team.

The Nittany Lions ensure their players have a strong bond that will help them perform better on the field and also form friendships off the field.

Being able to complete team building activities was taken from the blue and white last season, due to the coronavirus. However, now they are able to host a few team activities in a safe manner.

Jeff Cook said his players tackle activities such as hiking or mini golfing to build relationships. They also complete more formal team building through conversations and leadership presentations.

“We think a lot about how the team relates to each other off the field as much as on it,” Cook said.

Cook said it can be hard to fit these activities into the Nittany Lions’ tight schedule with daily classes, biweekly games and personal time.

The blue and white sticks together — especially in tough moments — Cook said. The squad is able to push through and have each other's backs.

During Penn State’s match against Northwestern, the Nittany Lions were able to move through a challenging time.

Northwestern scored its goal in the first 11 minutes of the game, and Penn State was unable to score its own goals until the second half.

The blue and white was able to score two goals — five minutes apart — in the second half, though, and come out with a 2-1 victory.

“I think the connection of the team behind the scenes is really important, and what I think is that it gets you through difficult moments,” Cook said.

Each year, new players join the team — whether they are newly recruited freshman, transfer students or walk-ons.

Cook reminds his players that each of them were new to Penn State at one point — even Cook himself, back when he joined the Nittany Lions in 2018.

However, making sure the freshmen are welcome is left to the team, as the veteran players are entrusted to make sure the newcomers settle in well.

The Nittany Lions have three freshmen on the roster — midfielder Sean Bettenhausen, midfielder Ben Liscum and midfielder Van Danielson.

Bettenhausen is the only freshman for Penn State who has played in a game, and he has totaled six shots with three on target.

“We certainly emphasize how important it is to be a welcoming community, but without leadership of the captains, our leadership group, it wouldn’t be possible,” Cook said.

Cook said team bonding and connections is something that is often overlooked in sports.

Throughout all sports, there is more movement than there has ever been — even at the professional level but especially now in the transfer portal for collegiate sports.

To Cook, the key for his players to make the transition to a new team is to settle in as quickly as possible off the field to be more content on the field.

Cook said he enjoys traveling with the players and being on the road gives them each time to focus on their own performance.

The Nittany Lions currently have five wins and counting this season, and Cook said his team has looked dangerous and more complete when it is playing as a unit.

And, he said this may be due to all of the team bonding activities and connections the group made.

“[Togetherness] makes it that much more likely that you’re going to perform to your best ability.”

