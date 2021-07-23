With schedule releases coming out fast for Penn State, now is a great time to look forward to some of the more exciting games the Nittany Lions will be playing in.

After a strong season record of 9-2-2 and an eventual loss in the NCAA tournament last season, the expectation should be high for coach Jeff Cook’s squad.

With plenty of success coming through the bulk of the 2020-21 season, which programs are going to give Penn State the most interesting games, and what can the Nittany Lions expect moving into next season?

Georgetown Hoyas

It is fitting that the Nittany Lions will open their season against the team that put an end to it last year.

Penn State fell to the Hoyas 3-2 in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. Georgetown took a 3-1 lead going into the second half, and the Nittany Lions couldn’t do enough to recover.

After getting past the Sweet 16, the Hoyas would lose in the following round. Georgetown finished its season with a 10-2-2 record and boasted three All-Americans.

Indiana Hoosiers

There was only one team to place higher in the Big Ten than the Nittany Lions last season: Indiana.

The Hoosiers captured the conference regular-season title, as well as the tournament championship when it defeated Penn State 3-2 on penalty kicks.

After having their original regular season game postponed in 2020, Penn State vs. Indiana is a matchup that is long overdue. Penn State finished only one game behind the Hoosiers, meaning that game alone could have dictated a different fate for the Big Ten regular season title.

The Bloomington squad made a run to the NCAA championship but fell short to Marshall 1-0 in overtime. The Hoosiers had three All-Americans.

Pittsburgh Panthers

What’s better than a tilt against a commonwealth foe?

The in-state rival is somewhat of a fresh face for the Nittany Lions, considering it was left off the schedule in 2020. However, Pitt is a program that saw its own bit of success over the course of last season.

The Panthers battled all the way to the Final Four of last year’s NCAA Tournament, losing to the aforementioned Indiana squad 1-0. They finished on top of the coastal division of the ACC, with a record of 5-1 and had one All-American.

Maryland Terrapins

The Terps, though not finishing as strong as other teams in the Big Ten, put together a string of challenging games against Penn State.

While Maryland certainly was no powerhouse in the conference last year, it still managed to pull a draw on Penn State as well as push for a close 3-2 loss against the Nittany Lions in the squads’ two-game season series.

Penn State will have an opportunity to avoid another draw with the Terps in 2021, as that ultimately was the difference for the Big Ten regular-season title.

If Penn State is going to win the Big Ten, it will need to take business against the weaker squads in 2021. Maryland had no All-Americans and finished fourth in conference, with a 4-3-1 record.

