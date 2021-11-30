United Soccer Coaches name Penn State men's soccer coaches the North Regional Staff of the Year

Penn State men's soccer's coaching staff earned recognition from the United Soccer Coaches for its work in the 2021 season Tuesday.

Coach Jeff Cook and his assistants Greg Dalby, Clint Long and Callum Pritchatt were named the North Regional Staff of the Year after completing its historic Big Ten double.

A well-deserved honor for the staff. ⭐️Head coach @jeffcook67 and crew are the Men's North Region Staff of the Year!🔗: https://t.co/9ROmzWuUCu#WeAre pic.twitter.com/jIwrZpkMTl — Penn State Men’s Soccer (@PennStateMSOC) November 30, 2021

Under the fourth-year head coach, the Nittany Lions won both the Big Ten regular season title and conference tournament title in 2021.

The Cook and his staff led the Nittany Lions to a 13-7-1 record and a third consecutive appearance in the NCAA tournament.

