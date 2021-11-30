You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

United Soccer Coaches name Penn State men's soccer coaches the North Regional Staff of the Year

  • Comments
Men's Soccer Big 10 Championships

The Penn State men's soccer team and Jeff Cook celebrate their victory against Indiana University during the big 10 championship game at Jeffery Field on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions beat Indiana 3-0.

 Jackson Ranger

Penn State men's soccer's coaching staff earned recognition from the United Soccer Coaches for its work in the 2021 season Tuesday.

Coach Jeff Cook and his assistants Greg Dalby, Clint Long and Callum Pritchatt were named the North Regional Staff of the Year after completing its historic Big Ten double. 

Under the fourth-year head coach, the Nittany Lions won both the Big Ten regular season title and conference tournament title in 2021.

The Cook and his staff led the Nittany Lions to a 13-7-1 record and a third consecutive appearance in the NCAA tournament. 

MORE SOCCER COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags

Latest Podcast

Support Student Journalism

Your contribution will help the Collegian provide award winning journalism to the Penn State community and beyond.

Donate to the Collegian by clicking the button below.

Newsletters