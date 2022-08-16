Three Penn Staters received nationwide recognition earlier today.

Starting on the men's side, forward Peter Mangione was picked as the only forward on the United Soccer Coaches preseason player to watch list.

The now-junior bagged seven goals and four assists in the 20 games he started last year, en route to Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year. He’ll look to compound that success and lead the team to another pair of Big Ten titles this fall.

As for the women’s team, two forwards were singled out in a group of many standouts.

Redshirt senior Ally Schlegel and fifth-year Penelope Hocking were both predicted to have tremendous seasons.

Schlegel put 10 in the back of the net as she was a huge part of the blue and white's winning ways last year. Meanwhile, Hocking is a transfer from USC, where she secured 54 career goals.

