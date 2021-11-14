Standouts Tyger Evans, Kris Shakes push Penn State men’s soccer past Indiana in championship

Penn State beat Indiana in a shutout at Jeffrey Field today, but it could not have been done without starting junior goalkeeper Kris Shakes.

The 3-0 win for the blue and white was secured during the second half when sophomore defender Tyger Evans scored.

Evans has a lot of energy and his speed brought a dynamic element to coach Jeff Cook’s which is in part why he was a key player against the Hoosiers.

Once Evans' shot hit the back of the net and sealed the win, Cook said he was “proud and relieved.”

“Tyger is very exciting — he is fast, he is lively and he is hard to stop,” Cook said.

During practice, Cook had been asking Evans to showcase how he has been performing on the field for Penn State.

This was Evans first goal of the season for the Nittany Lions, and the significance of the sophomore defender’s strike was not lost on his coach.

“There has to be something to put the exclamation point behind it like a cross or a pass or a shot,” Cook said. “To do that in this Championship game and to score is really valuable.”

Coming off from the bench, Evans was able to watch from the sideline and understand Indiana’s weaknesses before stepping foot on the field.

Evans said he walked on the field after having the opportunity to observe the game first.

“I want to help the team and any energy that I can bring to the team that can help them, that’s what I come here to do,” Evans said.

Redshirt senior midfielder Pierre Reedy had a lot to say about Evans’ performance following the championship win.

Reedy scored the last goal in the second half against the Hoosiers, finalizing the scoreboard with five minutes remaining.

“[Evans] has been through a lot of adversity, and his reaction to everything that’s been happening has been first class,” Reedy said. “He is a big reason why we won this game.”

Although Penn State scored three goals to win this match, the blue and white could not have been successful without Shakes in goal.

The Nittany Lions have won the past four games in a shutout. Shakes has been protecting the net and keeping out any goals.

The last time Shakes let up a goal was during Penn State’s match against Maryland during the first half.

“The word I would use for Kris is mentality and maturity,” Cook said.

Cook explained how Shakes is very composed in the net and how his decision making has been very good while transferring the ball up the field to the offense.

“When you’re a defender and the ball goes in the box and you know that your keeper is behind you, it makes a huge difference,” Cook said.

Reedy described Shakes as a “brick wall” and said the blue and white are lucky to have him on their team.

“I see that every day from [Shakes] to come out and do that — it’s just what I’m used to,” Reedy said.

Cook explained how much motivation the Nittany Lions had to win this game and come out as champions.

Reedy explained how finally beating Indiana was a combination of putting in work and just grinding.

This was a very special game for Penn State since they will be heading into the NCAA Tournament with a five game winning streak.

“The quality of what we did is just remarkable, and it really puts us in a great position for the NCAA Tournament,” Cook said.

