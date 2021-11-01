After just recently being crowned Big Ten regular-season champions, Penn State can celebrate its triumph with another small achievement on Monday.

In a Halloween matchup versus Wisconsin, senior midfielder Seth Kuhn provided the Nittany Lions with their second big-time highlight aired by ESPN.

Just another 𝗘𝗦𝗣𝗡 𝗦𝗖 𝗧𝗼𝗽 𝟭𝟬 play for the boys 💪#WeAre | #NCAASoccer pic.twitter.com/kpaSkjOjGh — Penn State Men’s Soccer (@PennStateMSOC) November 1, 2021

Standing by the right sideline, with one touch, Kuhn launched a wild curling effort over the Badger’s keeper's head.

Though it may have been intended as a cross, the placement was enough to grant Kuhn’s goal the No. 7 slot on SportCenter Top Ten.

