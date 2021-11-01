Penn State men's soccer vs Michigan, Seth Kuhn (17)

Penn State midfielder Seth Kuhn (17) during the men’s soccer game against Michigan at Jeffrey Field on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. The Nittany Lions and Wolverines tied 0-0.

After just recently being crowned Big Ten regular-season champions, Penn State can celebrate its triumph with another small achievement on Monday.

In a Halloween matchup versus Wisconsin, senior midfielder Seth Kuhn provided the Nittany Lions with their second big-time highlight aired by ESPN.

Standing by the right sideline, with one touch, Kuhn launched a wild curling effort over the Badger’s keeper's head.

Though it may have been intended as a cross, the placement was enough to grant Kuhn’s goal the No. 7 slot on SportCenter Top Ten.

