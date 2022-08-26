Penn State was back in action for its season-opening contest Thursday night in Happy Valley.

The Nittany Lions tied Rhode Island 1-1 in Jeffrey Field, after a back-and-forth game that was leveled with just a few minutes remaining.

The home squad came out with a ton of energy early on, controlling most of the possession. However, the team’s defensive struggles came into play as the match progressed.

The blue and white defense let up five shots in the first half of the match while the offense failed to get a single one off.

Goalkeeper Kris Shakes came up with two huge saves in the first half while trying to keep his back line of defense organized and in-tact.

With Penn State’s defense a bit out of sorts to begin the match, Shakes had no choice but to step up as Rhode Island was able to fire off multiple shots on open looks.

Too often when Rhode Island was able to stifle its opponent’s attack, the blue and white defense responded in an unorganized manner in the transition back.

This led to Shakes needing to be ready and on his feet at all times to come up with big stops to the Rams’ attack. Luckily for the squad, its goaltender was up to the task.

“His shot stopping is one of if not the best in the country,” Coach Jeff Cook said.

Rhode Island brought the physicality and did not back down to the defending Big Ten Champions, something the Nittany Lion defense may not have expected this early in the season.

The Rams created good looks into the second half, but a few potential game-changing shots either sailed just wide or were stopped just in time.

The hot, humid air made it tough on the players throughout the match and forced Penn State to rotate people toward the end of the contest to keep the defense fresh and ready.

One guy who didn’t leave the field was Shakes, who saw through all 90 minutes in a stellar performance for Penn State.

“He’s athletic, he's brave,” Cook said. “He made that save on a through ball where he came out to close a guy down.”

The 5-foot-10 senior came out from net a number of times, especially on corner kicks to jump over attackers and come up with loose balls.

The Parkland, Florida, native finished with five saves for the Nittany Lions, while facing 17 shots — including six on goal.

“He reads the game well,” Cook said. “His performance was really showing tonight.”

While the defense will need to improve in the future if it wants to hang with better-equipped squads, the blue and white competed in a hard-fought and physical match in which no team wanted to give an inch.

The Nittany Lion defense held strong most of the second half, despite the high number of shot attempts coming at them, but allowed Rhode Island to hang around and wait for the right opportunity to present itself.

While the season is just getting started, and the squad is still finding its identity, look for Shakes to continue his success in net as the year progresses. Penn State has the talent and depth to make another run at a Big Ten title and advance further in the NCAA Tournament.

The Nittany Lions will look to pick up their first win of the season Sunday on the road against Syracuse.

“I really feel we’re better than we showed tonight with possession,” Cook said. “Some of the decisions that we had put us under pressure and I think gave Rhode Island a good chance.”

MORE SOCCER COVERAGE