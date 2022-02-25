Former Penn State midfielder Pierre Reedy became the latest Nittany Lion to go pro on Friday.

The Real Monarchs announced they signed Reedy to a MLS NEXT Pro contract after a successful trial period with the first team, Real Salt Lake.

Penn State ➡️ Real Monarchs. Welcome, Pierre!! — Real Monarchs (@RealMonarchs) February 25, 2022

The former Nittany Lion was on trial for the last two months where he featured for the Utah-based club in preseason matchups against Minnesota United, Viking FK and the Portland Timbers.

The All-American midfielder was a three-time team captain for the blue and white before graduating after the 2021 season.

The Real Monarchs are one of the 21 clubs that are in the MLS NEXT Pro league, a league that debuted in 2022 that features reserve teams for the MLS.

