The Philadelphia Union announced a new signing on Tuesday.

Former Nittany Lion midfielder Jeremy Rafanello has been signed to a Homegrown Player contract with the Union.

Rafanello spent his freshman year with Penn State, where he led the squad with seven points and played in all 17 matches.

The Delran, New Jersey, native earned his way onto the Big Ten All Freshman team in 2018 for the blue and white before foregoing his collegiate eligibility to play professionally.