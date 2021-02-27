After a tit-for-tat first 87 minutes of its latest home game, Penn State was unable to keep up in the final three minutes against Michigan State.

The Nittany Lions lost to the Spartans 1-0 to move to 2-1 on the young season, as coach Jeff Cook’s squad was shut out for the first time in 2021.

Both Penn State and Michigan State were unable to find the back of the back of the net for the entirety of the first frame, despite the fast-paced start to the game.

The two teams went back and forth as they battled for possession with neither one able to control the ball for too long.

The Nittany Lions were faced with a strong opportunity in the 28th minute, however it was not meant to be as the shot missed just left of the goal.

The Spartans would soon encounter a chance of their own late in the first half but failed to convert, keeping the game scoreless entering halftime.

Michigan State came out quickly to begin the second frame, placing multiple crosses in the box in the opening sequences but failed to put its team on the scoreboard.

Later in the second half, the Nittany Lions would have a goal taken off the board due to an offside call, leaving the game tied at 0-0.

In the final minutes of the contest, the Spartans would take the lead after a shot attempt led to an own goal by the Nittany Lions.

Here are the biggest takeaways from Penn State’s first loss of the 2021 spring campaign.

Penn State is shut out in first half

It was an uncharacteristically slow start for Penn State against the Spartans, as they were held scoreless in the first frame.

The blue and white has started out fast in both of its first two games, scoring a combined five goals in the first half of those contests.

This hot start did not transition into the game versus Michigan State. The Nittany Lions were forced into a first-half shutout for the first time of this young season.

This shutout was likely the result of a few different factors, with the biggest one being the stringent defense of the Spartans, as they did not allow Penn State to get their usual quality looks at goal.

Nittany Lions’ defense holds strong

The Penn State defense was put to work against Michigan State and held up quite effectively.

Everytime the Spartans were presented with an opportunity a blue and white defender was there to corral the attack and block the shot or clear the cross out of the box.

The Nittany Lions’ defense has improved slightly in each contest so far.

After allowing two goals in the season opener versus Maryland, the Penn State defense allowed one score against Rutgers, and none against the Spartans.

Although the team allowed a late-game goal, this was the first contest of the season in which the Nittany Lions did not give up a penalty kick.

The squad will aim to continue these improvements, as they will be essential down the road in this Big Ten season.

Late-game woes strike

The game appeared as if it were heading into overtime until a late goal gave Michigan State the advantage.

Following a chip-in attempt from a Spartan attacker, the Nittany Lions would attempt to clear the ball from the goal line but accidentally kicked it into the side of the net.

Penn State was unable to find the equalizer in the remaining time, leading to their first loss of this season, in devastating fashion.

Each of the Nittany Lions’ first three contests have been decided by one goal, and this match marks the first time the blue and white was on the losing end.

MORE SOCCER COVERAGE

Penn State men's soccer's Peter Mangione earns Big Ten weekly award One of Penn State's freshman is drawing recognition for his quick start to his Nittany Lion career.