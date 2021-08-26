Penn State just finished up its preseason activities and is looking forward to not only its first game against George Mason but to multiple televised games this season.

The men have four scheduled televised games on Big Ten Network. Their first televised game is against Rutgers on Oct. 5 as they look to add another slash in the win column.

Rutgers fell to Penn State in both of its matches against the blue and white last season, helping Penn State reach a 9-2-2 record.

The Nittany Lions not only beat the Scarlet Knights in both of their meetings last season — they also tied a team high with four goals in the second matchup.

The next team to slide into Penn State’s den on Big Ten Network is Michigan, just five short days later after Rutgers.

Last season, Michigan’s first game against the blue and white was postponed, but Penn State kept its eagerness up. Jeff Cook’s men blew the game wide open, taking the match 4-1 in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals.

Although Penn State easily took the semifinal matchup from Michigan, the No. 3 maize and blue is ranked four slots higher than Penn State going into the season.

The teams will meet on Oct. 10, and this clash might be closer than the last time Penn State saw the Wolverines at Jeffrey Field.

The third game live on Big Ten Network will be against No. 1-ranked Indiana.

In the season prior, similar to the first Michigan game, the team’s match against Indiana was postponed.

The two juggernauts met again in a more important match, the Big Ten Tournament championship. The 90 minutes ended in a draw leading the teams to two overtimes followed by penalty kicks, where Indiana barely edged out Penn State, winning the game 3-2.

The final televised game comes in late October against Maryland.

Maryland also played two matches against Penn State during this past season, and although Penn State took the first game, Maryland was able to keep the line taught as the second game ended in a draw.

The Terrapins fall one spot below Indiana at No. 2 coming out of the preseason as they must wait until almost the end of their season to play the blue and white.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE