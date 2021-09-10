Penn State has not only an Energizer Bunny in goal for the 2021 season but a natural leader in Kris Shakes.

The blue and white heads into an in-state rivalry game against the University of Pennsylvania Friday with a record of 2-1-1.

That solid start to the season can be attributed to a multitude of players as well as strong coaching from Jeff Cook.

However, one player who has put on a show in recent games, with outstanding effort and leadership skills, has been junior goalkeeper Kris Shakes.

Shakes started in the net in the blue and white’s last game against American, and had it not been for a sloppy play by a defender, Shakes would have had a perfect night in net.

During the week, Shakes’ coach was full of praise for his junior netminder.

“I think a lot of our players have very good performances, but I'll go from the back to the front and lead with Kris Shakes who was very good in goal,” Cook said.

The jitterbug in its nest bounced from post to post, making five saves against American University while facing a total of six shots on goal.

Although Shakes had strong, consistent play in the last couple of games, he did not start the season in the net — that role was presented to redshirt sophomore Owen Elliott.

Elliott played a solid season opener against George Mason, however, his time was cut short as Shakes was inserted into the lineup the next match.

Shakes' absence from the starting lineup was not due to him losing the starting job but rather the result of a red card he received in the final game of the NCAA Tournament against Georgetown on May 6, which prevented him from playing in the team’s next contest.

Shakes’ play this season has been nothing short of electric, as he has tallied 17 saves in the last three games.

His athletic ability in goal does wonders not only on the defensive side of the ball, but Shakes then helps flip the field and get the ball back out to his midfielders and strikers.

“He is athletic, in terms of his capabilities: explosiveness, jumping ability and power. All of those things are great,” Cook said.

Although Shakes has “jump out of the gym” athleticism, his leadership qualities often get overlooked by his tenacious play.

Shakes takes command of not only the defense, but the whole team, as he is one of the best communicators, and he sets up the offense by launching the ball downfield.

“His energy is always really good. He's our lovable, rogue kind of guy on the team,” Cook said. “He's always coming up and hugging everybody. It's impossible to be mad at him. That presence when you're on the road a lot, you're spending lots of time together at practices, film, conditioning sessions and all these things, that kind of energy and positivity is super important.”

Shakes has shown outstanding promise through his play so far this season, and that’s thanks to the competitive practice setting the keeper position holds.

“I think [the position is] really competitive. We have, unbelievably, five goalkeepers on our roster right now and all, in my opinion, are quality Division I goalkeepers,” Cook said.

Cook did make sure to mention that at this time Shakes had earned the No. 1 spot.

Although Penn State has only played four total games this season, things look promising for Shakes and the Nittany Lion defense with him at the helm.

The blue and white will continue to rely on Shakes’ strong play and engaging presence as it takes on the University of Pennsylvania and Pittsburgh on Friday and Monday, respectively.

