Penn State Men's Soccer vs. Wisconsin, Awodesu (28)
Defender Femi Awodesu (28) and Wisconsin's Tim Bielic run to the ball during the Penn State men's soccer game against Wisconsin on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Jeffrey Field in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions defeated the Badgers 1-0.

 Samantha Hendrzak

As the Big Ten Tournament gets underway this weekend, both Penn State men's and women's soccer have their kickoff times. 

The No. 2 seeded men's team will take on No. 7 seeded Ohio State this Saturday at noon. The game will be broadcast live on the Big Ten Network, making it the fourth time the Nittany Lions have played on the network this season.

Additionally, the women's team earned the No. 1 seed in the Big Ten Tournament and will take on the winner of Michigan and Indiana in a Big Ten Regional this Sunday at 2 p.m at Jeffrey Field.

