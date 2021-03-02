Coach Jeff Cook's squad will need to wait a bit longer to get back in the win column.

The Nittany Lions, who fell 1-0 to Michigan State last time out, won't take the pitch against Michigan Wednesday due to positive coronavirus test results among Penn State's Tier 1 personnel.

Our game at Michigan scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed due to positive COVID-19 results among Penn State’s Tier 1 personnel. The institutions will work with the Big Ten Conference to identify rescheduling options. https://t.co/cUEOzWZaWh — Penn State Men’s Soccer (@PennStateMSOC) March 2, 2021

Both sides will work with the Big Ten to try to reschedule the game as Penn State looks ahead to its next contest which is now Sunday in Bloomington against Indiana.

The postponement is the blue and white's first of the season.

