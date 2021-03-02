men's soccer maryland ca

The Penn State men's soccer team huddles up during an eventual 3-2 win over Maryland at Holuba Hall.

 Courtesy of Penn State Athletics

Coach Jeff Cook's squad will need to wait a bit longer to get back in the win column.

The Nittany Lions, who fell 1-0 to Michigan State last time out, won't take the pitch against Michigan Wednesday due to positive coronavirus test results among Penn State's Tier 1 personnel.

Both sides will work with the Big Ten to try to reschedule the game as Penn State looks ahead to its next contest which is now Sunday in Bloomington against Indiana.

The postponement is the blue and white's first of the season.

