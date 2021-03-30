Penn State was originally supposed to kick off against Maryland on Wednesday at 5 p.m., but that will no longer be the case.

The game has been moved to a noon start time due to a forecast of heavy thunderstorms in the College Park area. The game will still be broadcast on the Big Ten Network as originally scheduled.

The tilt will be the last regular-season game for the Nittany Lions before the Big Ten Tournament. The blue and white previously defeated the Terrapins 3-2 in Happy Valley on Feb. 19 and will look to get a similar result Wednesday despite the adjusted start time.

