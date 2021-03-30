Penn State Men's Soccer vs. Wisconsin, Group Celebration
Penn State men's soccer team celebrate midfielder Pierre Reedy's (11) penalty kick goal during the Penn State men's soccer game against Wisconsin on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Jeffrey Field in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions defeated the Badgers 1-0.

 Samantha Hendrzak

Penn State was originally supposed to kick off against Maryland on Wednesday at 5 p.m., but that will no longer be the case.

The game has been moved to a noon start time due to a forecast of heavy thunderstorms in the College Park area. The game will still be broadcast on the Big Ten Network as originally scheduled.

The tilt will be the last regular-season game for the Nittany Lions before the Big Ten Tournament. The blue and white previously defeated the Terrapins 3-2 in Happy Valley on Feb. 19 and will look to get a similar result Wednesday despite the adjusted start time.

