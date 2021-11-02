Penn State's Seth Kuhn's performance in the team's last two games earned him a weekly honor.

Kuhn was tabbed Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week just two days after the Nittany Lions clinched their first conference regular season title since 2013.

The senior midfielder scored his first three goals of the season through the blue and white's last two games against Maryland and Wisconsin.

Kuhn's first goal of 2021 tied the game against the then-No. 7 Terrapins and the blue and white went on to claim the upset victory in overtime.

In the regular season finale, the Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, native scored both goals on the road against the Badgers, the win which gave Penn State the regular season crown.

MORE SOCCER COVERAGE