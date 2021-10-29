One Penn State midfielder could potentially win big hardware this season.

Nittany Lion redshirt senior midfielder Pierre Reedy was announced as a finalist on the 30-player shortlist for the Senior CLASS Award on Friday.

The captain @PierreReedy is a finalist for the 2021 @SnrCLASSAward, the program's first finalist since 2009.The fans help select the winner, so be sure to vote for Pierre as many times as you can!➡️🗳️: https://t.co/u6Mou3yMlo🔗: https://t.co/1GunEQPqf9#WeAre pic.twitter.com/W6g6BU7NMj — Penn State Men’s Soccer (@PennStateMSOC) October 29, 2021

The 2021 Senior CLASS Award is given to the player that has made a difference in the classroom, the community, and on the field.

This season, the Penn State captain has two goals and three assists.

Reedy has been the first player donning the blue and white to be named a finalist since 2009 when Jason Yeisley won the award.

The winner is decided by a fan vote open until Nov. 22, and the winner of the award will be anounced at the NCAA Tournament Finals in December.

