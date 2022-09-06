Peter Mangione has added two more items to his long list of accolades.

The junior forward was named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week, as well as being included on the College Soccer News Men’s National Team of the Week.

Adding 2 more to this guy’s name this week Congrats @petemang5 on being named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week and being selected to the College Soccer News Men’s National Team of the Week@B1GSoccer | @csoccernews pic.twitter.com/2qaiVrZEci — Penn State Men’s Soccer (@PennStateMSOC) September 6, 2022

Mangione scored two goals against West Virginia, and followed it up with a one goal, two assist performance against George Mason.

The Hunt Valley, Maryland, native will lead the Nittany Lions against Princeton on Friday.

MORE SOCCER COVERAGE

+2 Penn State men’s soccer downs George Mason on the road Penn State took a trip to Fairfax, Virginia, looking to continue its winning streak after a …