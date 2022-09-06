Penn State men's soccer, Mangione

Penn State's Peter Mangione (8) celebrates his goal during the game with Marland. The No.23 Nittany Lions downed the No.21 Terrapins, 3-2 to open the 2020-21 season on February 19, 2021 in Holuba Hall. Photo/Mark Selders

 Courtesy of Penn State Athletics

Peter Mangione has added two more items to his long list of accolades.

The junior forward was named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week, as well as being included on the College Soccer News Men’s National Team of the Week.

Mangione scored two goals against West Virginia, and followed it up with a one goal, two assist performance against George Mason.

The Hunt Valley, Maryland, native will lead the Nittany Lions against Princeton on Friday.

