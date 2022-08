Junior Midfielder Peter Mangione was named to the MAC Hermann Trophy watch list Thursday.

The reigning Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year will be looking to continue his success going into year three.

Mangione scored seven goals for Penn State in 2021 and finished with 18 total points on the year.

The Hunt Valley, Maryland, native will be a key player for the blue and white as the 2022 season gets underway.



