Penn State came into tonight’s game facing a 5-1 Villanova team, and the Nittany Lions sent the Wildcats back to Philadelphia with a loss thanks to the efforts of sophomore midfielder Peter Mangione.

Mangione was all over the offensive side of the ball at Jeffrey Field. He was constantly weaving between the Villanova defenders and put up two goals in the first half within an eight-minute span.

Two goals were not enough for the blue and white No. 8 however, as Mangione sent another rocket into the back of the net in the second half off of a penalty kick that he took in place of redshirt senior midfielder Pierre Reedy.

Mangione sent his third and final goal into the back of the net to cap off a stellar night with a hat trick, a four-goal advantage for the blue and white and Penn State’s second straight win.

Until tonight’s game, the last hat trick notched by a Penn State player came back in 2010 from Corey Hertzog against Michigan State in the Big Ten Tournament Semi-final match.

The midfielder's historic night was an important turn around in the sophomore’s year. Compared to his success last season, Mangione has not had an impressive 2021.

“I have the utmost confidence in Peter,” said coach Jeff Cook. “When you look statistically you can say that compared to what he did last spring, and even in the last few games, [Mangione] not having the points on the board that he did before — not for a second does me as a head coach, the staff or his teammates have any question marks about Peter’s contribution to the team.”

Mangione was a key piece in Cook’s team last season helping the blue and white reach the Big Ten Tournament Championship.

During the team’s run to the biggest game in the conference, Mangione was the team’s second-leading goal scorer notching six over the course of the season as well as being tied for the most points that year.

This season, Mangione, and the offense as a whole got off to a slow start.

Although the Maryland native did have a goal in the team’s second game of the season and another two matches later, there was a dry spell for Mangione.

Mangione had gone three games on the pitch without scoring a goal until tonight’s match against Villanova. The attacker ended the drought and made it rain with three goals bringing his tally to five goals on the season.

“He worked so hard for the team every single game regardless of whether points are going up on the board or not,” Cook said.

Tonight seemed to be all about Mangione’s performance, however, the sophomore gave a nod to multiple teammates who helped him find his way in Tuesday’s match.

In order to complete his hattrick, Mangione was graciously given the penalty kick to complete his hat trick by Reedy who initially earned the spot kick.

“We got the penalty and then Reedy, the exceptional guy that he is, gave it to me and said, ‘I have all the faith in you — go get your hat trick,”” Mangione said. “I would do the same for him or anybody else.”

At times this season, the Penn State offense has felt especially potent when junior forward Liam Butts, senior forward Danny Bloyou and Mangione start together.

Mangione said that he felt that on another night anyone in the team could have the same goalscoring success that he had against Villanova.

“I firmly believe that in another game this year another guy could hit a hat trick,” Mangione said. “I put my money on someone else getting magic this year and give all the credit to them — it's a team effort.”

