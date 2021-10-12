Men's Soccer vs. Northwestern

Forward Danny Bloyou looks the referee to make a call during the Penn State men's soccer game against Northwestern at Jeffrey Fields Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. Penn State beat Northwestern 2-1. 

 Regan Gross

Penn State forward Danny Bloyou was announced as the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week Tuesday.

Bloyou recorded three points across two victories for Penn State this week, keeping the Nittany Lions undefeated in conference play.

The Accra, Ghana, native has recorded a career-high four assists on the season so far and has recorded at least one point in each of the last five games.

Bloyou and the Nittany Lions look to keep the winning, and scoring, streak alive against Akron on Wednesday.

MORE SOCCER COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags