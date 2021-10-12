Penn State forward Danny Bloyou was announced as the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week Tuesday.
Bloyou recorded three points across two victories for Penn State this week, keeping the Nittany Lions undefeated in conference play.
"Blow you away" 💨— Penn State Men’s Soccer (@PennStateMSOC) October 12, 2021
Danny Bloyou is the @bigten Offensive Player of the Week!
🔗: https://t.co/id3TeWNgSN#WeAre pic.twitter.com/0enWQxDlKC
The Accra, Ghana, native has recorded a career-high four assists on the season so far and has recorded at least one point in each of the last five games.
Bloyou and the Nittany Lions look to keep the winning, and scoring, streak alive against Akron on Wednesday.
