Penn State forward Danny Bloyou was announced as the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week Tuesday.

Bloyou recorded three points across two victories for Penn State this week, keeping the Nittany Lions undefeated in conference play.

The Accra, Ghana, native has recorded a career-high four assists on the season so far and has recorded at least one point in each of the last five games.

Bloyou and the Nittany Lions look to keep the winning, and scoring, streak alive against Akron on Wednesday.

MORE SOCCER COVERAGE

Penn State men’s soccer's schedule thickens as it faces off against Akron Coming off its third-straight win — each against a Big Ten team — Penn State will take on Ak…