Penn State senior defender Brandon Hackenberg has a chance to add another honor to his laundry list of accolades.

This time, Hackenberg has been named as one of 30 candidates for the Senior CLASS Award, an honor given to a Division I student-athlete in who has displayed excellence in his or her community, classroom, character and competition.

Hackenberg is the second straight men's soccer player to make the candidate list in as many years. Aaron Molloy found himself on the list as well in 2019.

Hackenberg was drafted 22nd overall in the recent MLS SuperDraft by Orlando City SC.

The Senior CLASS Award candidate list will be narrowed to 10 finalists in April, whose names will be placed on the official ballot for voting.

