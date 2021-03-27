Penn State or the Kardiac Kids?

The Nittany Lions defeated Wisconsin 1-0 in another crunch-time victory on the heels of a late penalty kick by Pierre Reedy in the team’s final home game of the 2021 spring season.

Prior to Reedy’s score in the 87th minute, neither team had been able to find the back of the net in a chippy, defensive affair.

It was an emotional game at Jeffrey Field Saturday, as the three Nittany Lion seniors in Nicholas Rieple, Dax Hoffman and Jose Palomeque played their last home game in front of friends, family and socially distanced fans outside of the stadium.

Both teams had plenty of opportunities to try to take the lead, but they ultimately came up empty until the waning moments of the game. It wasn’t until the 87th minute of the game, when Reedy connected on a penalty kick for the Nittany Lions to give them a 1-0 lead that they would hold onto.

The Nittany Lions finish their home slate with just one loss, and they will take on Maryland in College Park on Wednesday in the regular-season finale.

Here are the biggest storylines from Penn State’s Senior Day victory.

Slow start holds up Penn State

It seems that it’s starting to become a trend for Penn State to a slow first half offensively.

The Nittany Lions only had five shots and two shots on goal in the first half as the team struggled to get into an offensive rhythm against a tough defensive squad in Wisconsin.

For the third game in a row, the Nittany Lions did not score in the first half. There were plenty of opportunities for them to take the lead, but Wisconsin sophomore goalie Carter Abbott and the Badger defense held their own to limit the Nittany Lions from scoring.

Defensive battle

Today’s game was nothing short of a defensive battle.

In the first half, there were only 12 shots and only three shots on goal from both teams combined. The Badgers had four corner kicks and the Nittany Lions had two, but both teams came up empty on each of these opportunities.

The Badgers committed 18 fouls and seemed to play a very chippy game, receiving three yellow cards as well.

As for the Nittany Lions, they played a cleaner game on the defensive end, committing only six fouls and making the Badgers uncomfortable as they tried to get closer to the net.

Kris Shakes captains the defense

Sophomore goalie Kris Shakes has been an anchor for the Nittany Lions this season, and he showed that once again by completing his second-straight shutout.

Wisconsin had plenty of offensive opportunities in the game, including three shots on goal and six corner kicks but came up empty each time as Shakes and the defense were able to make the necessary stops.

Shakes will look to continue his momentum as the Nittany Lions play on the road against the Terrapins this week. The Nittany Lions defeated the Terrapins 3-2 at home in their first game of the season and will look to get a similar result Wednesday.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Terrific trio stands out for Penn State men’s volleyball in dominant victory Penn State picked up its ninth consecutive win this season, this time coming against Sacred …