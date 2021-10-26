Penn State battled through overtime and the rain against No. 7 Maryland at Jeffrey Field on Tuesday night.

The Nittany Lions came back from two goals down against the Terrapins and won in an overtime thriller with a score of 3-2.

Jeff Cook’s squad was playing fast and fierce against Maryland. Penn State was always behind and fighting a Terrapin when they had the possession.

Maryland sophomore midfielder Ben Bender was able to score the first goal of the game within the first ten minutes.

The Terrapins were able to score again during the first half when freshman forward Caden Stafford found the back of the net.

With five minutes left of the first half sophomore forward Peter Mangione scored for the Nittany Lions halving the deficit to one goal before the halftime whistle.

After taking multiple shots against Maryland, Penn State was able to score when senior midfielder Seth Kuhn tied the game with 18 minutes left of the match.

Before scoring the leveler, both Kuhn and redshirt senior midfielder Pierre Reedy took shots that hit the crossbar.

The blue and white worked hard within the last few minutes of the match to get the lead. The game went into overtime since the last few minutes were back and forth in the mid field and neither team found the back of the net.

With a stroke of luck, Penn State took all three points in the first period of overtime with a deflected free kick just outside the penalty box.

Kuhn took a quick touch to begin the set-piece routine before junior midfielder Andrew Privett smashed the ball toward the goal before it took a deflection from a Maryland defender.

This allowed the shot to wrong foot the keeper to finish the match 3-2 in Penn State’s favor.

Unlucky Penn State defense

Right from the offing, Penn State’s defense looked unable to cope with an aggressive Maryland side that managed to score two goals in the first half.

Sophomore forward Jacen Russell-Rowe was a key player for Maryalnd. His dribbling was a standout danger for the Terrapins as the sophomore managed to expose the home defense at times.

Redshirt senior defender Brandon Hackenberg got injured early in the first half. He was out of the game for a few minutes and then stepped back on the field for the remainder of the game.

Despite this key player not playing for a few minutes, the rest of Penn State’s defense worked hard.

Towards the end of the first half, Mayland took a shot and Shakes had quite the save when he dived on the ground to make a convincing stop.

However, soon after Shakes’ impressive save, Maryland took another shot and this time the keeper botched a simple save to allow the No. 7 team in the country to take a two-goal lead.

Nittany Lions create opportunities

The Nittany Lions had no fear during the game against No. 7 Maryland, and they totaled eight shots by the end of first half while the Terrapins took nine.

Privett almost scored in the first half. However, his shot went just wide of the post. Soon after, junior defender Alex Stevenson and Reedy had chances but were unsuccessful with finding twine.

During the second half Kuhn took a shot outside the 18-yard box against Maryland’s goalkeeper Niklas Neumann, however it hit the post.

Tying up the game with Kuhn’s goal, the Nittany Lions nearly took the game with under 10 minutes left when Reedy ran onto a lofted through ball — even scoring a convincing effort — but was called offside.

Mangione leads the way

After Maryland took a two-goal advantage in the first half, Mangione took an opportunity to turn the match around by leading from the front.

The sophomore created opportunities for his teammates, forced mistakes with his pressure and, most importantly, scored to put his side back in the game.

Mangione's next contribution to the game may have been his most valuable as he assisted Kuhn’s leveler late in the match.

During overtime Mangione got a free kick after Maryland fouled him just outside the 18 yard box. It was this free kick that Privett would later convert to end the match.

