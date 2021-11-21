Penn State men's soccer thrashed in 8-goal rout to open NCAA Tournament against Hofstra

After celebrating one of its best seasons in the history of the program, Penn State was put to the sword on Sunday as the Nittany Lions were routed in an ugly defeat at the hands of unseeded Hofstra.

The Pride stormed Jeffrey Field in a ruthless 8-2 demolition of the blue and white.

Right from the first whistle, Hofstra outplayed the Nittany Lions, and the Big Ten Champions found themselves a goal down to the CAA Champions.

The Pride opened the scoring early on Sunday with a goal from sophomore defender Ryan Carmichael in just the third minute.

Hofstra increased its advantage to two goals in the 30th minute on a quick counter attack. Senior forward Hendrik Hebbeker slipped his shot past the outstretched arms of junior goalkeeper Kris Shakes into the bottom corner.

The Pride were able to score a third goal against Shakes at the end of the first half.

To start the second half, it was more of the same for Hofstra.

The Pride immediately piled on pressure and Graduate student midfielder Francesco Perinelli scored 23 seconds into the second period.

Already 4-0 goals ahead, it was a deluge of goals at Jeffrey Field as the Pride proceeded to score three more as sophomore midfielder Roc Carles scored a brace from the top of the box and Hebbeker picked up his second of the night.

With multiple substitutes taking the field for Hofstra, sophomore defender Holger Maaloe flicked a well worked corner in to push the score to 8-0.

Sophomore defender Femi Awodesu and Penn State pulled one back to avoid a shutout at home by scoring in the 78th on a poorly defended corner putting the final score at 8-1.

The Nittany Lions would score a second goal with less than two minutes left to finish the scoreline at 8-2.

Outclassed and outmatched

Penn State was rocked on Sunday night at Jeffrey Field.

Hofstra was not benefited by luck or chance in the second round matchup. The Pride took State College by storm and made the Big Ten Champions look a lesser side.

Throughout the night, the away team dismantled Penn State on each third of the field.

Despite looking close to scoring at times, the blue and white never threatened more than a consolation goal as the Pride ran away with the game on the scoreline.

Coach Jeff Cook’s team was simply outplayed. Hofstra looked the better technical side, weaving and dodging between blue and white jerseys.

By the end of the night, as Penn State sat eight goals down, fans walked out of Jeffrey Field with over 20 minutes left on the clock.

The blue and white's start slow

The Nittany Lions had a nightmare start to its opening game of the NCAA Tournament and, ultimately, ended one of the best seasons for Penn State in recent memory.

Hofstra was able to get the first goal of the contest against Shakes. Carmichael’s goal came by a header in just the opening minutes of the match.

The Nittany Lions started to find their groove midway through the first half as Cook's squad was able to create more opportunities.

Hofstra quashed the blue and white’s momentum by scoring a second and putting a crushing third goal past Shakes to dig Penn State a big hole on the scoreboard going into halftime.

Penn State’s sophomore defender Femi Awodesu was able to score one goal during this match with 12 minutes left.

Despite this goal, there is not enough time for the Nittany Lions to make a comeback with Hofstra totaling eight goals.

The Nittany Lions forward senior Danny Bloyou scored the second goal for Penn State with one minute left of the game.

Hofstra’s defense prevails

Hofstra’s defense was very strong and was able to block the majority of the blue and white’s shots.

Whenever the blue and white had possession, Hofstra players were constantly pressing to win back the ball.

The away side was incredibly effective in creating numerical advantages in its own defensive third against Penn State. The Nittany Lions found themselves outnumbered at times attacking Hofstra’s goal and were prone to turning the ball over.

Despite having the home advantage, the blue and white had trouble creating opportunities on offense.

When it was able to make plays, Hofstra’s defense would swarm Cook’s squad.

The Nittany Lions were only able to total two shots on goal in the first half, meanwhile Hofstra totaled five and were able to come out with three goals.

MORE SOCCER COVERAGE