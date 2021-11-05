Following Penn State’s success during the regular season, the Nittany Lions garnered recognition from the conference.

Forward Peter Mangione was recognized by the Big Ten as the conference’s Offensive Player of the Year and coach Jeff Cook was recognized as Big Ten Coach of the Year.

Mangione had an extremely successful regular season, leading the team in assists and game-winning goals.

Cook’s fourth season with the Nittany Lions was a good one, as well.

Penn State brought home its first Big Ten regular season title since 2013 and is headed into the Big Ten Tournament with momentum on its side.

On top of these two awards, defender Alex Stevenson took home the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award.

The Nittany Lions will face Michigan State on Sunday at Jeffrey Field for the first game of the Big Ten Tournament.

