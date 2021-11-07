Penn State came out of the gates hot as fish grease in its first round matchup against Michigan State.

The blue and white advanced to the semifinals following a 2-0 victory over the Spartans.

Nittany Lion sophomore, and newly crowned Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year, Peter Mangione scored a goal within the first 30 seconds of the game.

The goal came off a rebound after junior forward Liam Butts got in behind the Spartan defense and forced the Michigan State keeper to make a difficult save.

Penn State found another one later in the half off the foot of junior midfielder Andrew Privett to extend its lead to two.

In between goals the Michigan State offense was able to apply some pressure on the Nittany Lions, but the defense was able to hold strong and keep the Spartans from finding a prime opportunity.

After a first half that was all blue and white, Michigan State threatened the Penn State defense on more than one occasion in the second half.

Spartan senior forward, and dangerous goal scorer Farai Mutatu, had a couple chances of getting his squad on the board but did not convert.

Penn State came close to putting the icing on the cake as Mangione was taken down in the box, but a good no call by the referee kept the Nittany Lions from receiving the penalty kick they desired.

The blue and white ultimately hung on to its lead, though, and advanced to the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament.

Here are three takeaways from Penn State’s quarterfinal win over Michigan State.

Mangione reigns

Despite not leading his team in goals or assists, Mangione was named the 2021 Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year.

He proved why early in this matchup with his quick goal to put Penn State on the board.

After a solid freshman campaign, Mangione had some high expectations entering this season and it is certainly fair to say he has lived up to them.

His signature moments have included multiple game-winning goals and a hat trick earlier this season against Villanova.

Mangione is just one of many diverse and skilled scorers that makes the Nittany Lions’ offense so potent.

Beginning a streak

With its win over Michigan State, Penn State has now won three consecutive Big Ten Tournament first-round matchups.

The team defeated Wisconsin in 2019, Ohio State in 2020 and now the Spartans in 2021.

The Nittany Lions are becoming a force to be reckoned with in the Big Ten under head coach Jeff Cook, as they have reached the semifinals in three of Cook’s four years as the leader of the team.

Cook took over for the 2018 season and, after a rough first year, has coached the Nittany Lions to a 31-12-6 record from 2019-2021, including NCAA Tournament appearances in 2019 and 2020.

Penn State is aiming to make it three straight years with a NCAA Tournament appearance.

Hitting its stride

Penn State seems to be playing its best soccer at the perfect time.

After losing three in a row to Akron, Indiana and Ohio State it seemed as if the Nittany Lions' grasp on the Big Ten regular season title was slipping.

However, a comeback victory over a highly ranked Maryland team gave Penn State the momentum it needed to lift it to a road win against Wisconsin and ultimately capture the regular season championship.

Despite select moments, Penn State controlled Sunday’s game from start to finish, and after the second Nittany Lion goal it seemed as though the Spartans did not have it in them to complete the comeback given the blue and white’s stout defense and controlling offense.

