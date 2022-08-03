Hertzog stands up to test

Corey Hertzog (11) controls the ball during Wednesday's loss.

 Kelley King

A former Penn State striker will reunite with his college coaches in the USL.

Forward Corey Hertzog signed with Union Omaha after 11 appearances earlier this year with Hartford Athletic. 

The 32-year-old will play under head coach Jay Mims, who previously was an assistant coach at Penn State. Hertzog's former head coach, Bob Warming, is the technical director with Union Omaha.

The former Nittany Lion led the NCAA in goals in 2010 which prompted his unanimous All-Big Ten first-team selection. Hertzog was drafted 13th overall in the 2011 MLS SuperDraft by the New York Red Bulls.

