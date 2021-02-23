Penn State’s quick start was enough to carry it to victory over Rutgers.

The Nittany Lions traveled to New Jersey for a matchup with the Scarlet Knights at Iron Peaks Sports and Events’ indoor facility and the blue and white emerged with a 2-1 victory.

Penn State drew first blood as Daniel Bloyou scored in the ninth minute of the contest. Rutgers got an equalizer in the 33rd minute on a penalty kick from Jackson Temple.

But less than three minutes later, Peter Mangione scored what would be the game-winning goal. Both Penn State and Rutgers were held scoreless during the second half of the game.

Penn State shows aggression up and down its roster

With just under 15 minutes remaining before halftime, junior Seth Kuhn was called for a foul that led to Temple’s goal for Rutgers.

Despite the foul, Kuhn drew a yellow card shortly after the Scarlet Knights’ sole goal of the game. Coach Jeff Cook promptly subbed out the aggressive Kuhn.

Just a few minutes after the substitution, the Nittany Lions scored their second goal when Mangione found the back of the net after an assist by senior Dax Hoffman.

Mangione’s goal was his second of the year as he had scored over the weekend in Penn State’s victory over Maryland.

While the blue and white came up empty in the second half, it was more of the same in terms of an aggressive style of play.

In the first few minutes of the second half, Penn State’s Liam Butts, Brandon Hackenberg and Adam Laundree put shots on Rutgers goalkeeper Oren Asher. Unfortunately for Penn State, Asher saved all three attempts.

New starters lead Nittany Lions

Cook’s squad took the pitch with a different look. Among the new starters were Owen Elliott in goal and Callum Pritchat and Daniel Bloyou in the field.

Bloyou took advantage of his new role by scoring the first goal of his Penn State career. His goal set the tone for the Nittany Lions as it gave them an early cushion.

Bloyou tried to double his goal total with a shot in the 16th minute but Asher prevented the ball from hitting twine and the score remained 1-0.

Elliott was impressive between the pipes as the only goal he allowed came on a penalty shot. He stopped the first shot he faced from Rutgers’ Vincent Borden and he stopped three other shots on goal.

Rutgers’ sloppiness proves to be its undoing

The Scarlet Knights jumped out of the gates looking to take the game right at the Nittany Lions. But Rutgers’ aggression proved to be its undoing as its players got two fouls in the first five minutes on the field.

In total, the Scarlet Knights had 12 fouls in the first half and 22 throughout the game’s entirety. Meanwhile, the blue and white had 14 fouls.

Penn State was the benefactor of a man advantage in the second half as well. Rutgers’ Cole Sotack was awarded a red card in the 50th minute.

Though the Nittany Lions did not score any more goals, having a man advantage allowed Penn State to coast in the second half.

