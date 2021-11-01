PSU Men's Soccer vs. Maryland, Privett

Midfielder Andrew Privett (6) celebrates after scoring the overtime goal to beat Maryland on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021 in University Park, Pa.  The Nittany Lions defeated the Terrapins 3-2 in an overtime game. 

 Chloe Trieff

The Big Ten Tournament will begin Sunday where eight teams will be playing each other and competing for the championship.

Penn State will take on Michigan State at 4 p.m. at Jeffrey Field.

The Nittany Lions defeated Michigan State already this season, and winning in a shutout, 1-0.

Last season, though, Michigan State beat the blue and white 1-0.

Penn State made it to the Big Ten Tournament last season and went all the way to the championship game against Indiana.

However, Indiana won 3-2 after going into double over time.

