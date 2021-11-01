The Big Ten Tournament will begin Sunday where eight teams will be playing each other and competing for the championship.
Penn State will take on Michigan State at 4 p.m. at Jeffrey Field.
The Nittany Lions defeated Michigan State already this season, and winning in a shutout, 1-0.
Last season, though, Michigan State beat the blue and white 1-0.
Penn State made it to the Big Ten Tournament last season and went all the way to the championship game against Indiana.
However, Indiana won 3-2 after going into double over time.
