Penn State Men's Soccer vs. Wisconsin, Group
Both Penn State's and Wisconsin's mens soccer teams looks up at the ball during the Penn State men's soccer game against Wisconsin on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Jeffrey Field in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions defeated the Badgers 1-0.

 Samantha Hendrzak

Penn State took no time making signings in this offseason.

The Nittany Lions signed defenseman Mani Diop from the Philadelphia Union Academy on Wednesday.

The Kaolack, Senegal, native recently played in the United Soccer League, where he spent time with Union 2.

