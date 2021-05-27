Penn State took no time making signings in this offseason.
The Nittany Lions signed defenseman Mani Diop from the Philadelphia Union Academy on Wednesday.
Welcome, Mani (@24_Diop)!! ✍️— Penn State Men’s Soccer (@PennStateMSOC) May 26, 2021
The defender hails from Kaolack, Senegal and is a Philadelphia Union Academy product who has recently seen time with Union 2 in the 2021 USL season.#WeAre | #PSUSigningDay pic.twitter.com/KQ13uHyMBm
The Kaolack, Senegal, native recently played in the United Soccer League, where he spent time with Union 2.
