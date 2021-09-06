It was a huge bounce back win for Penn State on Labor Day as it defeated American University by a score of 3-1.

The win put on display, not only Penn State’s ability to score, but its ability to score in bunches.

The Nittany Lions were put on their heels early on after a 12th minute goal by American’s Mustapha Sowe put the Eagles up 1-0.

The blue and white responded, however, by scoring two goals within a minute of each other to take the lead.

The Nittany Lions would go on to add another goal, providing the finishing touches on their victorious effort.

Penn State head coach Jeff Cook was proud of the way his team responded and the sense of urgency it showed following the Eagles’ goal.

“I thought our response to giving up that goal was first class,” Cook said. “We obviously fell behind early on but we were able to get ourselves back out in front.”

Cook also talked about his halftime message to the team, which was instrumental to the team's ability to constantly apply pressure on the American defense.

Although Penn State only generated one more goal, it did not allow the Eagles to get anything going offensively.

“I said to the guys at halftime that there is a time and a place to do everything in soccer. There's a time to dribble, a time to pass and a time to shoot,” Cook said. “It's just a matter of making good decisions.”

When asked about his team's ability to find the back of the net more consistently on Monday, Cook discussed his staff and team's ability to stay committed to their game plan and have faith that the results will come.

“I can't tell you that I have the secret sauce to scoring goals, but I would say we talked about playing the percentages and staying committed to our gameplan,” Cook said. “Sometimes in sports when things don't quite go your way. You have to just double down on what you do well and reinforce your principles of playing.”

The Nittany Lions certainly did that on Monday night, as two of their three goals were scored by their two leading leading scorers from last season, Peter Mangione and Danny Bloyou.

Cook discussed Bloyou’s season so far and how he’s been feeling the pressure, considering that before Monday's game he had been unable to find nylon for Penn State.

“We can't shy away from Danny Bloyou, for example,” Cook said. “He's been pressing a little bit since he had a great season last spring and up until today it hadn't happened for him. So we just said ‘Look, we believe in you. Keep going, keep trying.’”

The Nittany Lion who evened the score in Monday’s victory, junior Andrew Privett, also talked about Bloyou’s importance to the team, even when he's not scoring goals.

“He's always running around and contributing. You can see how dangerous he is when he gets behind the defense,” Privett said. “He showed how quick he is and how strong he is getting that goal there tonight, and there’s more to come. He’s just getting started.”

The win marks Penn State’s second of the season, bringing its record to 2-1-1.

The blue and white are hoping to use this victory as a momentum builder, as its goal is to keep stacking wins and get on a hot streak.

Privett was satisfied with bringing home the victory, but says the team still has room for improvement.

“We are getting better each and every day. I think we left some goals out there tonight, but it's always tough to win in Division I soccer so we'll take one whenever we can get it,” Privett said. “It all comes down to confidence and training.”

