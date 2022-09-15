After unfinished business with Lehigh, Penn State men’s soccer will take on Wisconsin for its Big Ten opener Friday night.

The Nittany Lions will look to push above .500 against a competitive Badger team, who added a new head coach in the offseason.

Last year, Penn State clinched the Big Ten Championship with a win over Wisconsin, however, the Badgers have switched leadership since then.

This will be Neil Jones’ first Big Ten matchup as head coach but according to coach Jeff Cook he will be familiar with the level of competition in the conference and at Penn State.

“I think it’ll be quite a different game than last year’s,” Cook said. “They’re off to a good start, as I think we are. I think it’s going to be a really great contest, very competitive and we’re looking forward to it.”

Coach Cook’s goal is to win every game, but each and every season is challenging and “you can’t get too caught up in that.”

Penn State is defending their championship, but they’re not taking it lightly.

“We can’t get too far in front of ourselves,” Cook said. “Wisconsin again, new coach, new energy. They’ll have a lot of belief that this could be their year.”

The Big Ten preseason poll originally projected the Nittany Lions on top, however the Badgers currently have a winning record with 13 goals in just 5 games.

Despite Wisconsin’s offensive success, Penn State has goalkeeper Kris Shakes, who has a number of wins under his belt, including a shutout over the Badgers last fall.

“We have a lot of respect for Wisconsin. They’ll be well organized and well set up, but when we prepare our team we have to stay committed to the things we do well,” Cook said. “It will be a very big challenge tomorrow night. We’ve got to play to win always.”

Cook credits his players for coming out strong against Lehigh despite the weather’s change of plans. The team has been able to capitalize on the extra rest and preparation time for Friday.

“We’re gonna need valuable minutes from our whole squad to be competitive throughout the Big Ten season for sure,” Cook said.

Cook has a lot of trust in his players to make things happen when put into the game. The Nittany Lions coach emphasized the importance of all his players, but especially Seth Kuhn.

“His game intelligence, his technical quality are fundamental to the way this team plays,” said Cook. “If there’s a better passer of the ball in college soccer than him, I’d like to see him.”

Kuhn was named Offensive Player of the Tournament last season after helping lead State to the Big Ten regular season and tournament championships. Kuhn was also a leader in assists in the conference in 2021.

“Seth is our linchpin, if you will, our quarterback,” Cook said. “I’m expecting a great game from him tomorrow.”

This is Kuhn’s first year as captain and he has been taking on new responsibilities in the midfielder position. He scored early in the game against Lehigh, but it will not count because of the postponement.

In addition to the Big Ten opener, Penn State will celebrate its annual Mack Brady game, honoring the young goalkeeper and Penn State fan. This year will mark the tenth anniversary of Brady’s passing.

The Brady family means a lot to the men’s program especially in the goalkeeper department. It will be a tough matchup against Wisconsin, but the team won’t be playing for just themselves.

“It’s an exciting night, especially for that family, for us and what they do for this program,” Kuhn said. “Most games we go in with a mentality that we want to win for us, but I think from my experience we go in to win for them.”

The Mack Brady game is extra motivation for the team to succeed, especially in an intense Big Ten matchup.

“It’s going to be a fight. It’s our first Big Ten game,” Kuhn said.

Dominating early and competing more than their opponents is something the team has emphasized, and something they were able to do against Lehigh.

“It gives us confidence and shows what we’re capable of,” Kuhn said. “That’s how we want to start every game.”

