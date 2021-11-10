Penn State men's soccer set for Big Ten Championship rematch in 2021 finals

Penn State will meet Indiana in the Big Ten Tournament Championship, a rematch of last year’s finals.

Indiana took down Northwestern 1-0 on a 97th minute golden goal in the semifinals to play the blue and white for the conference title.

The Hoosiers played Penn State earlier in the season in a close match in which the Hoosiers secured the win via a late own goal from the blue and white.

The Nittany Lions look to get revenge not only on the loss from earlier in the season but take down the team that defeated them on penalty kicks in last year's championship match.

The Big Ten Tournament finals will be played at 12 p.m. on Sunday.

