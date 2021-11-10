You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Penn State men's soccer set for Big Ten Championship rematch in 2021 finals

Penn State men's soccer vs. Indiana, Privett

Midfielder Andrew Privett (6) chases after the ball during the Penn State men's soccer game vs. Indiana on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021 in University Park, Pa. Indiana defeated Penn State 1-0.

 Chloe Trieff

Penn State will meet Indiana in the Big Ten Tournament Championship, a rematch of last year’s finals.

Indiana took down Northwestern 1-0 on a 97th minute golden goal in the semifinals to play the blue and white for the conference title.

The Hoosiers played Penn State earlier in the season in a close match in which the Hoosiers secured the win via a late own goal from the blue and white.

The Nittany Lions look to get revenge not only on the loss from earlier in the season but take down the team that defeated them on penalty kicks in last year's championship match.

The Big Ten Tournament finals will be played at 12 p.m. on Sunday.

MORE SOCCER COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags

Latest Podcast

Support Student Journalism

Your contribution will help the Collegian provide award winning journalism to the Penn State community and beyond.

Donate to the Collegian by clicking the button below.

Newsletters