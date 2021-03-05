Penn State has had another game postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

After Wednesday’s contest versus the Michigan Wolverines was postponed, the university announced the postponement of Sunday’s match against Indiana.

Our game at Indiana scheduled for Sunday has been postponed due to positive COVID-19 results among Penn State’s Tier 1 personnel. The institutions will work with the Big Ten Conference to identify rescheduling options. https://t.co/JtyD1mditp — Penn State Men’s Soccer (@PennStateMSOC) March 5, 2021

The postponement is a result of positive tests among the Nittany Lions' Tier 1 personnel. Both teams are working with the Big Ten in search of a later date to reschedule the game.

