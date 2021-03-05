Men's Soccer vs. UCF: Jeff Cook
Buy Now

Head Coach Jeff Cook walks off the field at halftime at the men's soccer game vs. UCF at Jeffrey Field on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018. UCF defeated Penn State in double-overtime 2-1.

 Zack Gething

Penn State has had another game postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

After Wednesday’s contest versus the Michigan Wolverines was postponed, the university announced the postponement of Sunday’s match against Indiana.

The postponement is a result of positive tests among the Nittany Lions' Tier 1 personnel. Both teams are working with the Big Ten in search of a later date to reschedule the game.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags