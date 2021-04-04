The Big Ten playoff picture is set.

Penn State, who finished the year 6-1-1, garnered the No. 2 seed in the tournament, only trailing Indiana who went 7-1.

The Nittany Lions and the Hoosiers matchup scheduled for March 7 was postponed due to positive coronavirus cases within the Penn State program.

Michigan and Maryland come in at No. 3 and No. 4, followed by Rutgers, Michigan State, Ohio State and Northwestern, respectively.

The Nittany Lions will host Ohio State this coming Saturday in their quarterfinal contest.

Penn State defeated the Buckeyes 1-0 in their only matchup this season.

Should the Nittany Lions win, they will advance to the semifinals and play either Michigan or Michigan State on Wednesday, April 14.

