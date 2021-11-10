Penn State men's soccer seals spot in Big Ten Tournament finals with shutout against Michigan

Penn State turned its three-game win streak into four as it cruised past Michigan in the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament on Wednesday.

The Nittany Lions advanced to the finals of the Big Ten Tournament with a 2-0 victory over the Wolverines at Jeffrey Field.

The match opened up as a cagey affair, with both teams picking up multiple fouls within the first 10 minutes of the match.

After warding off the early aggression, Penn State opened up the scoring early through senior midfielder Seth Kuhn, off of a unique set piece.

Just outside the Wolverines’ penalty area, junior midfielder Andrew Privett laid the ball off to sophomore forward Peter Mangione who settled the ball.

Kuhn would strike the dead ball to the left of the opposition keeper to make it 1-0.

Twelve minutes later, the Nittany Lions doubled their lead after Privett’s cross flew past a crowd of maize and blue defenders before hitting the back of the net.

After handling some early second-half pressure by the Wolverines, Penn State held on to its 2-0 lead, clinching a berth to its second straight Big Ten final.

Kuhn stays hot

Scoring his fourth goal in as many matches, Kuhn put up an imperious display from the heart of the pitch.

Kuhn has been finding form lately, as he picked up his fourth goal of the year off of a well-worked Penn State free kick.

He has been instrumental for the blue and white in recent games, and the blue and white’s next opponent will surely take extra care to watch for the Penn State No. 10.

Shakes runs the show

A common theme in the Nittany Lions’ last three matches has been defensive efficiency, and junior goalkeeper Kris Shakes has been a big part of that.

Having kept clean sheets against Wisconsin, Michigan State and now Michigan, Shakes’ commanding presence in goal is surely felt by both his defenders and the opposing attackers.

Shakes didn’t take a step wrong on Wednesday, and the junior looked to be playing full of confidence against the Wolverines.

In the 73rd minute as Michigan looked to halve Penn State’s advantage, Shakes was forced to pull off a stunning one-handed save against a maize and blue free kick.

Speed continues to kill

The Nittany Lions have no shortage of speed in their squad, as evident by junior forward Liam Butts and senior forward Daniel Bloyou’s ability to continually win the long balls.

Throughout the first and second half, the wolverine’s defence was continually opened up by probing, lofted passes to the pair of forwards.

In the match, Bloyou and Butts were successful in winning 50/50 balls in the offensive half of the field as well.

