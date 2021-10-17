Penn State faced a tall order on Sunday as it went goalless in a 1-0 defeat to last year’s NCAA finalist Indiana at home.

Although it was the blue and white’s Senior Day, it was unable to score any goals to possibly tie up the match and take last year’s Big Ten finals rematch into overtime.

Despite the loss, the Nittany Lions attempted to outwork their opponents. They moved the ball fast and were industrious in their shot creation.

A few key players throughout the loss were junior goalkeeper Kris Shakes, junior forward Liam Butts and sophomore defender Tyger Evans.

Shakes played well in the net and had four saves against Indiana. Evans served well in carrying the ball upfield multiple times, and the defender utilized his skill with the ball to bypass the Hoosiers.

Butts had many opportunities to score during this match, but the junior was unsuccessful in search of finding an equalizing goal for the blue and white.

This was a very close match, and for the majority of the game it was 0-0. Both teams were equally as aggressive, but it was the away side that was able to profit on the goal scoring front.

Last season when Penn State played Indiana,the fixture held a similar level of intensity and match of prowess.

The teams last met during last year’s Big Ten Championship game to add extra emotional context to Sunday’s regular season clash.

The game was tied at the end of the 90 minutes and remained goalless in extra time to force penalty kicks. During the shootout, Indiana scored three of its spot kicks meanwhile the Nittany Lions only converted two to end the game 3-2.

On Sunday, the match was especially difficult because of the strong winds that affected the play of both teams. This put Penn State at a disadvantage in the second half when it was running against the wind.

The Senior Day game was presented by the Penn State Alumni Association and it held a ceremony after the match.

The program honored five seniors: forward Danny Bloyou, midfielder Seth Kuhn, defender Adam Laundree, goalkeeper Alex Morgret and midfielder Keegan Ness.

Despite the game honoring these seniors, coach Jeff Cook did not change the starting line-up to give some of the seniors a chance to play in what would be their final appearance on Jeffrey Field.

“We love our seniors, they’ve been so important to our program,” Cook said “but they also understand that every game at this level is really key.”

Despite its best efforts, the blue and white scored an own goal during the second half to award Indiana with the lead. Penn State did not give up after the Hoosiers took the lead in the second half.

Without a goal to show for its efforts, Cook and company were left ruing missed chances against Indiana.

On several occasions, Butts was fed several passes in dangerous areas, however he either missed his shot or did not see the pass.

This could have been due to miscommunication, Butts’ accuracy was affected by the strong winds or both at times.

Following the match, Cook said he felt his team needed to play more simply in the attacking third and should have been more prudent with preserving periods of possession.

