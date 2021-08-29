After a subpar start to Penn State’s season, tying a winless team in George Mason last season, the Nittany Lions were given a chance at redemption against another team who didn't have the greatest of seasons last year in syracuse.

Even with the rain coming down, a quick goal not even five minutes after the start of the gameoff a chip pass from Seth Kuhn into the 18-yard box of Syracuse setup Peter Mangione put Penn State up 1-0.

As the 49’ minute arrived, Penn State sent a through ball into Syracuse’s 28-yard box causing a Syracuse defender to foul Pierre Reedy giving Penn State a penalty kick.

Reedy used the penalty kick to send a bullet past the keeper into the right side of the net and put Penn State up 2-0.

Not even a minute later, Penn State got another strong chance at scoring as a shot saved by the Syracuse keeper deflected off of him and right to Andrew Privett, who promptly sent it into the back of the net to extend the lead to three.

Here are three takeaways from Penn State’s victory over Syracuse.

Aggression to start the second half

After a quick goal by Mangione in the 5’ minute of the game, the blue and white seemed to put the pressure on Syracuse early and one would expect them to keep it that way.

For the rest of the first half, that was not the case.

However, the second half would be a different story.

After a solid chance was foiled with a foul, a penalty kick was awarded to Penn State in the 48’ minute leading to a second goal for Reedy.

Not even a minute later, Penn State’s relentless attack led the team to another goal as Privett was able to find the back of the net after a deflection by the Syracuse keeper from a previous shot.

These two goals blew both the game and Syracuse out of the water, as Penn State scored those two goals and never looked back.

A chippy, card filled match

The rain wasn't the only thing flying in this match as tensions were also flying, which caused multiple cards to find their way out of the referees pockets and into the air.

Penn State hadn’t played Syracuse in the last two years so you could feel the energy that was radiating off of plates on all sides of the ball.

A total of four yellow cards were given out during tonight's match, an even split with two cards going to each team.

The cards, however, helped motivate the Penn State players and seemingly lit a fire under the squad, helping contribute to an offensive outburst..

Throughout the game there were a few substitutions by Head Coach Jeff Cook on the offensive side of the ball, but he also made a key change at keeper.

The redshirt sophomore in Owen Elliot took the reins at keeper to start the season, however they were soon taken away in exchange for junior goalkeeper Kris Shakes.

Elliot’s debut at goalie last game doesn't seem, on paper, to be one in need of a change. However, an instant change was seen on the field once Shakes was placed inside the Penn State 18-yard box.

Shakes had the Penn State net on lock as he flew from one goal post to the other saving four strong shot attempts by Syracuse.

